Switzerland In No Rush To Mirror EU Sanctions Against China

Last December, the Swiss government quietly shelved proposals to copy-paste EU sanctions aimed at Chinese individuals and companies accused of human rights abuses.
Switzerland feared retaliatory measures from China but kept the decision quiet for undefined legal reasons, reports the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
“The Federal Council [government] weighed up the interests based on various foreign policy and legal criteria,” the Swiss Economics Ministry told the newspaper.
Retaliation threat
The EU started imposing 'thematic' sanctions against specific Chinese targets in 2021. Initial sanctions were imposed for human rights offences, but the EU has since threatened to sanction companies that support Russian aggression in Ukraine.
China's ambassador to Bern, Wang Shihting, warned Switzerland last November not to impose sanctions.“Anyone who really cares about the friendly relations between the two countries and who makes responsible polities will not agree to the sanctions,” he said.
The Swiss government will decide on future EU sanctions on a“case-by-case basis”, it said in a statement to NZZ.
