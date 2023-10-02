UAE Weather: Low Clouds To Appear Over Some Areas

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 7:12 AM

The National Meteorology Centre forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather on Monday. The UAE's Met Department predicts the possibility of low clouds appearing over some coastal areas.

Humidity is expected to increase by night and into Tuesday morning in some coastal and internal areas. Wind conditions will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the daytime. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to experience moderate to slight conditions.

Temperature highs could reach 41oC in Al Quaa, 38oC in Abu Dhabi, and 31oC in Dubai. Yesterday, the highest recorded temperature in the country was 47.4°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 15:00 UAE Local time.

ALSO READ:

Beach swims, barbecues: UAE residents hit the outdoors as temperatures dip

Dubai crowned one of the best cities for winter holidays; tourists explain why they love the emirate

Ranveer Singh, NBA games, concerts: Abu Dhabi announces winter campaign with exciting lineup

UAE: Cooler, rainy days ahead as autumn season begins