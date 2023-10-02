Ecuador To Forge Stronger Ties With Qatar, Region Through Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Ecuador to Qatar, H E Pascual Del Cioppo, has emphasised Ecuador's commitment to showcasing its agricultural prowess culture at International Horticultural Expo 2023 and building stronger ties with Qatar and the Gulf region.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Ambassador Del Cioppo said that the Expo 2023 Doha offers a unique opportunity to introduce the Gulf region to Ecuador's agricultural products, fostering increased interest in these offerings.

“The main objective (during Expo 2023 Doha) is to strengthen and expand Ecuador's relations with Qatar and the countries of the region; therefore, through this participation, we will ensure that the regional markets know and become more interested in agricultural products every day, but also thanks to the extraordinary opportunities of the Expo 2023 Doha, we will be present in all areas, such as culture, tourism, eco-tourism, environment, floriculture and forestry,” he said.

Ambassador Del Cioppo said that Ecuador is set to significantly impact the International Horticultural Expo 2023, offering a diverse array of products that showcase the country's agricultural excellence.

“Agriculture will be a central point of the exhibition, allowing us to highlight our high-quality products,” Ambassador Del Cioppo said. In addition to agriculture, the Expo will serve as a platform for promoting Ecuador's vibrant culture. Ecuadorian artists will grace the event with performances in music and painting, giving visitors a taste of the nation's rich artistic heritage.

One of Ecuador's iconic exports, the toquilla straw hat, will also take center stage. Skilled artisans will be present at Expo 2023 Doha, demonstrating the intricate process of crafting these world-famous hats.

Expo 2023 Doha is scheduled to commence on October 2 and will run for 179 days until March 28, 2024 - at the Al Bidda Park. Ecuador is among the 80 countries which have pavilions at Expo 2023 Doha.

Ecuador's exquisite roses will be a highlight at Expo 2023 Doha.“The roses of Ecuador are exceptional,” Ambassador Del Cioppo noted, highlighting their quality, size, color, and durability. Ecuador plans to use the Expo 2023 Doha as an opportunity to share insights into the unique processes that make Ecuadorian roses among the best in the world. The consistent climate of Ecuador's mountains and highlands plays a significant role in nurturing these world-class blooms.

The Ambassador also expressed his gratitude for the support from the Qatari authorities and the private sector since taking office in Qatar.“This time (at Expo 2023 Doha), we will have the support of the wholesalers of products from Ecuador,” he said.

Expo 2023 Doha, dubbed the second largest following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - aims to attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures worldwide.

“The Qatari citizens and all the visitors to the Expo 2023 Doha will greatly benefit from learning about Ecuador's diverse options in agriculture, tourism, and the exchange of experiences in agricultural care and techniques,” Ambassador Del Cioppo added.