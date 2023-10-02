No Plans To Boost Swiss Peacekeeping Force In Kosovo Despite Tensions

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) No increase of the Swiss contingent is planned following recent events, the Swiss Armed Forces International Command (SWISSINT) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Sunday. The safety of soldiers is of the utmost priority and takes precedence over operational requirements. For the time being, there is no indication that security is not guaranteed.

+ Switzerland condemns violent clashes in Kosovo

The members of Swisscoy, a Swiss army unit attached to the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR), are contributing in various ways to the multinational peace mission. They ensure the maintenance of a safe and stable environment and the freedom of movement of all citizens and KFOR. The soldiers are deployed in various locations. The town of Banjska is outside Switzerland's area of responsibility, according to SWISSINT.

Last Sunday's attack by a 30-strong Serbian commando force, heavily armed, against Kosovar police officers in the town of Banjska, in northern Kosovo close to the Serbian border, has reignited tensions in the region. Three Serb attackers and a Kosovar police officer were killed in the clashes.

+ Government wants to extend Swisscoy mission to 2026

Switzerland currently deploys 195 troops on the Swisscoy mission in Kosovo as part of the KFOR peacekeeping force. It has been active there since 1999.