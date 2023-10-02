Azerbaijan's Export Of Agro-Industrial Products Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During January-August 2023, the statistical value of the joint
export of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by
10.4 percent and reached $593.9m, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and
Communication.
The value created by agro-industrial products, which occupy a
significant place in the composition of non-oil and gas exports,
increased by 32.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of
the previous year and reached $132.6m.
