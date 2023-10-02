Hutchinson, KS Antique Tractor Enthusiast Wins Heritage Iron Photo Contest

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Heritage Iron Magazine,“Home of the Muscle Tractor,” Focusing on farm equipment from the 1960-1990 era; has announced the Winners of its ' 2024 13th Annual Heritage Iron MUSCLE TRACTOR Calendar ' photography contest. 2023 marks the first year Heritage Iron opened the contest to 'Fan Submissions.'

Michael Hinton, Hutchinson, KS Antique Tractor Enthusiast; won for his picture of a Case 1570 Bicentennial Agri-King Spirit of '76 Tractor , owned by Mr. Larry Matlack, Founder, STINGER, INC.; located in Burrton, KS. Hinton photographed the tractor on Sunday, July 02, 2023, while on an afternoon drive with his wife, Tonya. Unbeknownst to Hinton at the time, the tractor has a UNIQUE HISTORY; shared with him by Mr. Karl Matlack, Larry's son, upon seeing Hinton's photo post on Social Media.

The photographed Spirit of '76 tractor was driven by Karl Matlack's uncle Stan & father, Larry 1,200+ miles from Burrton, KS to Washington DC as part of the 1979 AAM Tractor Cade. At the time, Matlack's family had (2) of the Case 1570 Bicentennial tractors on their farm.

The 2024 Heritage Iron MUSCLE TRACTOR Calendars go into production in October and are anticipated to ship by mid-November.

ABOUT MICHAEL HINTON [2024 Heritage Iron MUSCLE TRACTOR Calendar Photography Winner]:

Michael Hinton is a distinguished, rural-born & raised Kansan, with a proud and accomplished 38-year background in Agriculture. Hinton has devoted a lifetime to promoting America's Heritage Farm Machinery. His mentors include renowned Heritage Tractor spokespersons, Roger Welsch & Max Armstrong. Hinton is profoundly recognized as America's Premier Antique Tractor Enthusiast – fulfilling his dream of serving as an unwavering advocate for Agriculture; and creating National awareness about the role the tractor has played in American farming.

Founder of“Antique Tractor Preservation Day” – Recognized as a 'Historical Nationwide First.'

Founder, TheAntiqueTractorShow[2010-13]; a Global, Nationally Sponsored, Heritage Farm Machinery Website.

Recipient of countless City, State, and Congressional Record Honors. Focus on numerous National Trade Articles and a PBS Special.

ABOUT LARRY MATLACK [Case 1570 Bicentennial Agri-King Spirit of '76 Tractor Owner]:

Brothers Larry and Bill Matlack founded Stinger, Inc., a family-owned company specializing in building equipment for moving hay for feed and biomass. Larry's sons Karl and Justin, along with Bill's sons Paul and Jake, now own and operate Stinger, Inc. The Matlack family owns farmland near Burrton, KS. The family has been on the farm since 1880.



ABOUT HERITAGE IRON MAGAZINE:

Heritage Iron Magazine focuses on tractors and equipment of all brands from the 1960-1990 era. It is produced by 3-Point Ink, LLC., a publishing company based in Greenville, Illinois that also produces Oliver Heritage Magazine. Both magazines are circulated worldwide.