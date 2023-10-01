Kuwait Team Ranks Second In Arab Padel Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Oct 1 (KUNA) - Kuwait's national padel team won the second place in the first Arab Padel Championship after losing the final to the Egyptian team in Dubai on Sunday.

The results of the highly exciting encounter came as follows 6-7, 2-6, 2-6 and 2-6 for the Egyptian team. The Qatari team came third.

Chairman of Kuwait Padel Club Omar Al-Zanki praised, in statements to KUNA, the performance of the Kuwaiti team who did their utmost throughout the championship to reach the final game unbeaten.

He thanked the UAE hosts and organizers of the championship, notably the honorary president of the Arab padel federatin Sheikh Said bin Maktoum, for their efforts to ensure the success of the pan-Arab event.

The championship was co-organized by the Arab padel federation and the UAE padel association between September 27 and October 1 with 11 Arab countries participating. (end)

