Expo 2023 Doha Open To Public On October 3: Secretary General

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 at Al Bidda Park will open to the public from Tuesday, October 3, according to Expo 2023 Secretary-General Mohammed Ali Al Khouri.
Expo goers will be treated to a list of daily events in all of the exhibition's three zones: the International Zone, the Cultural Zone, and the Family Zone.
Al Khouri said that the exhibition aims to find innovative solutions to all the challenges and problems that hinder the expansion of green areas.
“We aspire to achieve Qatar's goals in attaining a high level of self sufficiency and food security,” he told local media.
Schedule of events on October 3:
● International Zone
10am – 8pm: International Pavilions Visit
Venue: International Pavilions
3pm – 9pm: Innovation Café Workshops
Venue: Innovation Centre
● Cultural Zone
3pm – 9pm: Cultural Workshops, Sand Meet 0 – 6, Eco challenge 7-15, Qatari & International Street Games
Venue: Ennat Expo
5:30pm – 6:30pm: Sports in Nature 1
Venue: Ennat Expo
8pm – 9pm: Sports in Nature 2
Venue: Ennat Expo
7pm – 8:15pm: Green Desert, Better Tomorrow
Venue: Cultural Arena
● Family Zone
3pm – 10 pm: Digital Challenge
Venue: Digital Park
3pm – 10pm: Green Playground, Eco Workshop
Venue: Expo School
4pm-5pm: Turkiye Performance
Venue: Family Amphitheater
