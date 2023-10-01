Asian Games 2023: India's Harmilan Bains Secures Silver In Women's 1500M Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Harmilan Bains shines at the 2023 Asian Games, clinching the silver medal in the Women's 1500m event. Her exceptional performance showcases her determination and athletic prowess, contributing to India's medal count in the competition.

Athletics is a tradition in Harmilan's family, with her father, Amandeep Bains, earning a South Asian Games medal in the 1500m discipline, while her mother, Madhuri Saxena, achieved a silver medal at the 2002 Asian Games in the 800m category.

Career achievements so far:



-Achieved bronze in the 1500m at the 2016 Asian Junior Championships in Ho Chi-Minh, Vietnam, with a time of 4:33.02.

-Secured gold medals in the 1500m and 800m at the Khelo India University Games in 2020.

-Maintained an undefeated record in individual races throughout the entire 2021 season.

-Earned the titles of 1500m and 800m national champion in 2021.

-Set a new women's 1500m record at the 2021 National Open Championships in Warangal, clocking an impressive 4:05.39, surpassing the previous record held since 2002.

-Achieved a personal best in the women's 800m, recording an outstanding time of 2:02.57 at the 2021 nationals in Patiala.

-Secured silver medals in both the 1500m and 800m events at the Inter-State Athletics Championships in 2023, held in Bhubaneswar.

