Sweden law enforcement director cautions regarding kids joining fatal gangs

(MENAFN) In a sobering revelation, Sweden's police chief, Anders Thornberg, issued a grave warning on Friday regarding a concerning uptick in children seeking employment as hitmen for criminal gangs. This alarming trend comes amidst a surge in deadly violence, marking a level of brutality not witnessed in the country for four years. Thornberg painted a grim picture, describing explosions and gunfire as distressingly commonplace occurrences, even in affluent neighborhoods. Shockingly, he disclosed that a staggering 12 killings occurred in just the span of this month, with three reported within the 24 hours leading up to his press conference.



The gravity of the situation has escalated to the point where children are actively being recruited by these criminal organizations to carry out acts of violence. These young recruits are provided with weapons and, disturbingly, given specific addresses where the murders are intended to take place, all orchestrated by the ruthlessly controlling gangs that dominate the criminal underworld. This harrowing reality has led to a dramatic surge in the number of children below the age of 18 being apprehended and detained by Swedish authorities. The figures have surged nearly fivefold between August of the previous year and the most recent month.



This disconcerting rise in youth involvement in gang violence raises serious concerns about the safety and well-being of the younger generation in Sweden. The fact that children are being drawn into this perilous world of crime underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the root causes and to provide support and alternatives for at-risk youth.



The alarming statistics serve as a stark reminder of the pressing nature of this issue, demanding immediate attention and action from both law enforcement and community leaders. The surge in violence is reflected in the harrowing numbers from the preceding year, where 60 individuals lost their lives due to gun-related incidents in Sweden. This staggering record is poised to be eclipsed this year, further underscoring the urgency of addressing the escalating crisis.



