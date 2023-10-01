Eskay Mining Encounters Mineralization At Four New Targets On Eskay Project

Eskay Mining technical advisor Dr Quinton Hennigh joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news about the company's ongoing diamond drill campaign at the Eskay gold project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Hennigh informed Proactive that Eskay Mining's 2023 diamond drill campaign has reached a significant milestone, with approximately 4,300 meters drilled out of the planned 6,500 meters. The drilling has focused on four new targets: Tarn Lake, Scarlet Knob-Bruce Glacier, Hexagon-Mercury, and Cumberland. Notably, these targets have yielded significant intervals of stockwork and/or massive sulfide mineralization.

Additionally, Hennigh discussed the Storie Creek target, an area located just 3.5 km SSE of the Eskay Creek mine.

By reviewing historic soil data dating back to the early 1990s, Eskay Mining's geologic team identified two areas with high silver-in-soil values, indicating a likely association with mineralization. As a result, the company has planned two drill holes at Storie Creek, with drilling set to begin in the coming days.

The progress of Eskay Mining's diamond drill campaign and the positive results from multiple targets underscore the company's dedication to advancing exploration efforts in the Golden Triangle region. The identification of significant mineralization intervals and the continued exploration of new targets highlight the potential for valuable discoveries within the Eskay gold project.

