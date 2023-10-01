THE BUSINESS OF FASHION UNVEILS THE Bof 500 CLASS OF 2023: MARKING 10 YEARS CELEBRATING FASHION TRAILBLAZERS

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

UAE's SOLE DXB Partners, HUSSAIN MOLOOBHOY, JOSHUA COX & RAJAT MALHOTRA JOIN THE BOF 500 CLASS OF 2023:



The Business of Fashion (BoF) has added 100 new members to The BoF 500 global community today, celebrating the innovators, creatives and catalysts making an impact in fashion.

New entrants include: Pharrell Williams, reggaeton superstar Karol G, Gucci's new Creative Director Sabato de Sarno, actors Margot Robbie and Anne Hathaway, designers La Quan Smith, Bianca Saunders and Nicolas di Felice, the members of BTS and NewJeans, athletes Héctor Bellerin, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Russell Westbrook and more. In its 10th year, The BoF 500 Class of 2023 represents 44 nationalities, based in 26 countries around the world.

UAE, DUBAI- Marking 10 years of The BoF 500, today The Business of Fashion (BoF) unveils The BoF 500 Class of 2023, the definitive index of people shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow.

New entrants to the index are selected for their leadership, creativity, innovation, and impact, based on nominations from existing BoF 500 members, on the ground intelligence from around the world, and in-depth research closely examined by BoF editors.

Imran Amed, Founder and CEO of The Business of Fashion, said:“Ten years ago we set out to identify the people shaping the global fashion industry to recognise those who are driving exceptional innovation, change and creativity. Starting with those 500 names, we have grown our index to include exciting talents representing more than 70 nationalities. The combined experience, tenacity, and drive of The BoF 500 Class of 2023 is truly inspiring and illustrates how fashion, business, culture, and technology all intersect. We are delighted to welcome them all into our global community.”

On joining the BoF 500 Class of 2023, Sole DXB Partners Hussain Moloobhoy, Joshua Cox and Rajat Malhotra said:“We're honoured to be awarded a place on the Business of Fashion 500. We've been blessed to be part of a community that has shared their love and support, and we simply could not have built Sole without them. We've never been more optimistic about what the future holds for Dubai and the wider region, and we're looking forward to where this adventure continues to take us.”

Sole DXB is the region's most celebrated youth and contemporary cultural festival, built on its pillars of fashion, music, visuals arts and sports. This year from 8-10 December, the highly anticipated festival returns as the official celebration of Hip Hop 50, the three-day event spans live music, workshops, film screenings, brand activations, exclusive fashion drops, art installations, and the region's most competitive basketball tournament.

Sole DXB has become the most powerful experiential, brand-building platform across the SWANA region, attracting a young, diverse, and sophisticated audience. The ecosystem they've built through their experiential and values-driven strategy, serves as the main bridge between over 150 international brands and a rapidly expanding global community.

The 100 members in The BoF 500 Class of 2023 represent 44 nationalities and are based in 26 countries:

23 DESIGNERS: Including Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Men's Pharrell Williams (USA), Gucci Creative Director Sabato de Sarno (Italy), Artistic Director of Courreges Nicolas di Felice (Belgium), Artistic Director of Pucci Camille Miceli (Italy/France), Rami Al-Ali (Syria), Cecilie Bahnsen (Denmark), Bianca Saunders (UK/Jamaica), Kiko Kostadinov (Bulgaria), Co-Founders of Aje Adrian Norris & Edwina Forest (Australia) and more.

25 MODELS AND MUSES: Including musicians NewJeans (South Korea), BTS (South Korea), Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico), Doja Cat (USA), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Karol G (Colombia), Actors Margot Robbie (Australia) and Anne Hathaway (USA), Athletes Héctor Bellerin (Spain) and Sir Lewis Hamilton (UK), Influencer Amy Roko (Saudi Arabia) and more.

11 CATALYSTS: Dubai Design District's Senior Vice President Khadija Al Bastaki (UAE), Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row Brandice Daniel (USA), Founder of Beth Model Management Elizabeth Isiorho (Nigeria), Founder of The Or Foundation Liz Ricketts (USA), KCD Partner and Managing Director Rachna Shah (USA) and more.

11 CREATIVE CLASS: Fashion Director of Dazed Imruh Asha (The Netherlands), Artist Laila Gohar (Egypt), Hair Stylist Cyndia Harvey (Jamaica), Makeup Artist Valentina Li (China), Creative Director at D Magazine Jacob K (Denmark), Photographer Gabriel Moses (UK), Founder of Crosby Studio Harry Nuriev (Russia) and more.

5 ENTREPRENEURS: Co-Founders of Love Bonito Rachel Lim and Dione Song (Singapore), Designers at Toteme Elin Kling and Karl Lindman (Sweden), Founder of The Giving Movement Dominic Nowll-Barnes (UK), Co-Founders of Sole DXB Hussain Moloobhoy, Rajat Malhotra and Joshua Cox (United Kingdom, United States, Australia), Co-Founders of Rubi Laboratories Neeka and Leila Mashouf (United States).

9 EXECUTIVES: Chief Executive of Alo Yoga Danny Harris (USA), CEO of Grupo Soma Roberto Jatahy (Brazil), CEO of Lotte Department Store Jun Jun-ho (South Korea), Head of Tmall Luxury Pavilion Janet Wang (China) and more.

10 MEDIA: Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Ukraine Vena Brykalin (Ukraine), Editor-in-Chief of Elle UK Kenya Hunt (UK), Shin Kwang-ho of Vogue Korea (South Korea), Editor-in-Chief of Harper's Bazaar Olivier Lalanne (France), Content Creators Hanan Besovic (Croatia) and Beka Gvishiani (Georgia), Co-Founders of Nowre Peter Zhong and Chris Wang (China) and more.

6 RETAILERS: Founder of 69 Group Amir Fayo (Egypt), Founder of AshLuxe Yinka Ash (Nigeria), Founder of Forward Fashion Holdings Patrick Wing Ting (China), Founder of Vitkac Arkadiusz Likus (Poland), Creative Director of Restir Maiko Shibata (Japan), Founder of TX Youth Energy Center Dickson Sezto (China).

The BoF 500 Class of 2023 will be celebrated at The BoF 500 Gala on Saturday 30 September during Paris Fashion Week. The BoF 500 2023 special cover stories on Pharrell Williams, Karol G, Isamaya Ffrench and Lorenzo Bertelli will be published on businessoffashionstarting Monday 2 October 2023.

For BoF press enquiries, please contact:

Liam Johnson, Camron for The Business of Fashion

For Sole DXB press enquiries contact:

Plus 1 Communications

Nermine Kashef | | +971 (0)52 750 0869

ABOUT THE BUSINESS OF FASHION:

The Business of Fashion is a next-generation media company recognised around the world for its authoritative, analytical point of view on the $2.5 trillion global fashion industry. Serving members in more than 125 countries, BoF combines independent, agenda-setting journalism with practical business advice, online learning, career-building tools and immersive events and experiences designed to open, inform and connect the global fashion community.

WHAT IS THE BoF 500?

The BoF 500 began as a live index of the 500 most influential people in the global fashion industry in September 2013. Since then, BoF has regularly added new names to the index, which now includes 1,193 people representing more than 70 nationalities, based in more than 45 countries across eight categories: Designers, Executives, Retailers, Entrepreneurs, Creative Class, Media, Models & Muses and Catalysts.

CITING THE BoF 500

Citations should refer to the list as The BoF 500.

WHY CREATE THE BoF 500?

No other industry has a cast of characters as unique, passionate and diverse as those who animate the business of fashion, from business titans to creative upstarts. But back in 2013 we saw that what's projected in the popular media is typically only a thin, and sometimes superficial, slice of this captivating group. We wanted to collect this talented community of people together online and share their stories of personal and professional growth in an honest and inspiring way. Today, the BoF 500 is a vital and free-to-access resource for anyone who is interested in learning about the industry and the people who make it tick.

WHAT IS THE METHODOLOGY?

The BoF 500 is driven by a core question: Who is shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow? To answer it, BoF's network of editors and correspondents gather nominations and intelligence from industry sources around the world. Then, we conduct extensive research and evaluate each nominee on key factors, including leadership, creativity, innovation, social impact and success. Then our team of editors discuss and debate each name, and narrow the list down to a target of 100 people who are added to the Index each year.