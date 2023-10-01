Qatar Red Crescent Society Annual Scientific Conference Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 1st Qatar Red Crescent Society's (QRCS) Annual Scientific Conference concluded yesterday.

It was held in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Qatar Medical Association (QMA), and Qatar Family and Community Medicine Society.

Titled“Updates on Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) at the Primary Health Care Level”, the three-day event was attended by 26 speakers, 334 physical participants, and 414 remote participants from QRCS and other primary health care (PHC) organisations in Qatar.

It was sponsored by medical and pharmaceutical companies including Zahrawi as platinum sponsor; Sanofi as silver sponsor; and Servier, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, QLife Pharma, and AstraZeneca as bronze sponsors.

The opening ceremony was attended by numerous senior officials from medical and academic institutions, including Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al Marri, Assistant Minister for Health Affairs at MOPH, Sheikha Najwa bint Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labor Affairs at the Ministry of Labor (MOL), Sheikh Dr. Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of Public Health Department at MOPH, and Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), as well as representatives of Qatar University (QU), the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), the Qatar Armed Forces Medical Services, Qatar Charity (QC), and Al-Ahli Hospital.

QRCS was represented by Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, President; Dr. Abdul Salam Ali Al Qahtani, board member, Director-General of Medical Affairs Division, and chairman of the conference; Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, Acting Secretary-General; and directors of divisions and departments.

In his opening speech, Al Khater referred to QRCS's long history of providing medical services in Qatar. Its Medical Affairs Division provides PHC services at Workers' Health Centers, under an agreement with MOPH; manages the country's second-largest ambulance fleet, just behind HMC; and holds medical courses and public health education workshops.

He emphasised the significant growth of QRCS's Medical Affairs Division over the years:“During 2022, the Workers' Health Centers received more than 1.2 million patients. This year, Medical Affairs Division obtained the platinum-level accreditation from Accreditation Canada having met 97.8% of the standard criteria of quality health services”.

“This 1st QRCS Annual Scientific Conference builds upon a track record of development and achievements,” added Al Khater.“Now that we have 45 years behind, we hope that we will continue to break new grounds in the coming years. We are inspired by the government's public health schemes and aspirations, towards the goals and pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030. I would like to express my sincerest thanks to the strategic partners who contributed to this conference and made it become a reality, as well as all the sponsors who have been here to share success with us.”

Dr. Al Qahtani said,“The conference focuses on certain chronic or NCDs, especially diabetes, in view of their prevalence, heavy burden on the health system, and too serious implications for some economies to deal with, let alone their psychosocial impacts that make them even harder to control”.

Dr. Hassan Ali Qassim, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of QRCS's Medical Affairs Division, said the conference qualified the physical participants to get 15.50 continuing professional development (CPD) credit hours.