Min. Al-Eban Lauds Achievement Of Kuwaiti Athletes At 19Th Asian Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Eban said Saturday the Kuwaiti athletes made outstanding achievements at the 19th Asian Games.

They have won three different medals to the delight of all Kuwaiti people, he told reporters after arriving home with the medalists.

The shooters Abdullah Al-Tarqi and Iman Al-Shamaa won the silver medal in the mixed skeet competition on Thursday while the fencer Yousef Al-Shamlan won a bronze in the sabre competition on Monday.

Al-Eban attributed the achievements to the encouragement the athletes got after their meeting with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ahead of the competitions.

The minister expected the Kuwaiti athletes to add more medals to Kuwait's tally in the remaining days of the games.

The 19th Asian Games opened in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, east China, on September 24 and continue until October 8. (end)

