Six Injured As Fire Erupts At Oil Pipeline In Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A huge fire has broken out at an oil pipeline in the Nadvirna district, Ivano-Frankivsk region, injuring six people.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At 17:00, near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline (150 mm in diameter) ruptured, leading to an oil spill spanning an area of 100 square meters, with the fire spreading to a private house," the report said.

It added that rescuers were working at the scene.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported on Facebook that rescuers had extinguished the fire caused by the rupture of an oil pipeline and that six people, including two children, had been injured in the accident.

"At 17:54, rescuers put out the fire of spilled oil products near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, and an auxiliary structure on an area of 20 square meters, which was caused by the rupture of an oil pipeline," the post said.

Video: State Emergency Service

Photo credit: State Emergency Service