Jaipur News: Communal Tensions Erupts After Bystander's Death Over A 'Misunderstanding'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Communal tensions erupted in the Ramganj area of Jaipur district of Rajasthan after a bystander was thrashed and killed by a group of men after an accident between two bikes. The police said that a dozen suspects were detained in the case of Friday and the incident was the result of a“misunderstanding.”Also Read: Disabled Muslim man tied to pole, lynched in Delhi for eating prasad at a templePolice Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that the situation in the area was brought under control with the deployment of additional forces. The tensions spiked after two motorcycles collided at Subhash Chowk, following which a group of men thrashed two bystanders, mistaking them for being responsible for the accident.“After the accident, an unfortunate incident of road rage occurred in which two men, who had stopped there to see what had happened, were thrashed by a group of people,” Biju Joseph told reporters.“One of the two men died. An FIR has been registered after which we have detained several people involved in the incident. The situation is normal now and complete peace will be restored soon,” he added.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!Several people shut their shops after the incident, especially in the Muslim-dominated areas. The family members of the victim and other locals gathered to demand action against the accused.Also Read: Satara violence claimed one life over a social media post. All you need to knowThe police informed that the accused belonged to the Subhash Chowk area while the victim in the incident lived in the Ramganj area of Jaipur. As the situation became sensitive after the incident, the police deployed Special Task Force (STF) in adequate numbers, DGP Umesh Mishra said. He added that the police force is also using drones to keep a close eye on the area.“Strict action as per the law will be taken against the accused in the case,” he said.(With inputs from PTI)



