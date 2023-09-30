Azerbaijan's Azercosmos OJSC Aims To Increase Potential Of Space Research

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan's
Azercosmos OJSC is extremely interested in developing programs to
increase the potential of space research, Vice Chairman of
Azercosmos, Fuad Aslanov said at a seminar organized with the
participation of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in
Baku, Trend reports.
"We are the leading force behind the development of the
innovative space ecosystem in Azerbaijan. We currently manage three
satellites and strive to create a more interconnected, developed
and secure world for future generations," Aslanov said.
According to him, Azercosmos strives to become one of the
driving forces of the global space industry by participating in a
wide range of research and major global projects, cooperating with
international stakeholders and partners, as well as introducing
local know-how.
He noted that the goal of Azercosmos OJSC is to create a space
ecosystem in Azerbaijan.
According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and
Communications of Azerbaijan, Azercosmos exported satellite and
telecommunication services to the UK (for $3.6 million), Luxembourg
($2.7 million), the UAE ($1.1 million), Germany ($713,200), and
Nigeria ($539,900) from January through August 2023.
In general, revenues for JSC Azercosmos from the provision of
satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $26.6 million
by the end of 2022.
Meanwhile, the International Astronautical Congress will be held
in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.
The congress has been held annually since 1950 under the
auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the
International Institute of Space Law with the support of the
International Astronautical Federation.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107169037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.