Baku Airport Welcomed The First Flight Of The Greek Airline Aegean Airlines (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Starting September 30, Aegean Airlines began operating regular
flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport from Athens.
The aircraft of the Greek air carrier was traditionally welcomed
by water cannon salute.
“Heydar Aliyev International Airport strives to provide
high-quality service and comfortable conditions for all travelers,
and attracting more airlines is an important part of our
development strategy. We are confident that cooperation with the
Greek air carrier will be successful and promising for our
passengers,” said Mr. Teymur Hasanov, director of the airport.
Flights between Athens and Baku will operate twice a week, on
Tuesdays and Saturdays. Operating these flights at night allows
passengers to choose more convenient time slots from the airline's
wide route network.
Note that Aegean Airlines offers passengers flights to more than
80 destinations, including Cyprus, the Balkans and Western European
countries, as well as Crete, Santorini, Mykonos and other famous
Greek islands.
To view the detailed schedule and book air tickets, please visit
the airline's official website as well as at the
airline's sales offices.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107169036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.