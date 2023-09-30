(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hollywood, California Sep 29, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Roland Jackson confirms the date for the YOU 2 magazine release date, building anticipation among the Swifties. Taylor Swift has starred in this upcoming movie and her character is 'Generations'. The magazine release date is set on September 27 and the fans are eagerly waiting for it. The Director has also confirmed that he will soon announce the date for the Cinema release along with DVD sales, digit sales, and every commercial release date. An upcoming Press Meet is set to take place by the RJTS picture where Roland Jackson will be revealing all the dates.

In this upcoming meet, the Director will be also revealing the dates for premiers across different nations. There will be a movie release date a commercial release, and a DVD release date. The movie 'You 2' will be also released online through digital streaming platforms. This movie revolves around an enjoyable story of a space attack where the demolishers attack the Earth. Taylor Swift, or the character Generations plays a double role in joining the USA's mission to save Humanity. The antagonist in the movie is the young FUG queen of the Blue Galaxy planet, who is a cloned sister of the 4th twin sister of the Taylor Swift family who has been cloned and copied by the FUG.

The Director Roland Jackson is also the actor in the film who played the character of Mr. Green who will be leading the battle for humanity. Roland showcases his versatile skills through this movie which makes it even for enjoyable for all. The fans of Swift and others can avail of the tickets soon for Regal Cinema and AMC Cinema. Grab the magazine on the release date of September 27 to find out more about 'YOU 2 '. Also check out .

Read more YOU 2 filming day FOX NEWS

BEST POPCORN AT Regal Movies AMC Theatres

YOU 2 Taylor Swift star of stars Magazines Promotion release- BILLBOARDS, STREETS FOLLETS, MAGAZINES.. September 27 2023

Read more - Roland Jackson call on the public ``LETS SUPPORT ENTERTAINMENT FIRMS FROM CLOSING DOWN, LETS SUPPORT REGAL THEATRES, AMC THEATRES. ETC ́ ́ VISIT CINEMAS, BUY TICKETS. ETC