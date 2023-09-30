Bangkok's Airport Gets Capacity Boost With New Terminal Opening

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bangkok -- Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport launched the soft opening of its new terminal , bringing additional capacity to the Thai capital's main gateway as the country prepares for a tourist surge during high season.

Linked to the main building through automated trains, the new satellite airport terminal (SAT-1) with 28 contact gates will bring the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to 60 million from the current 45 million, according to Airports of Thailand Public Company Ltd (AOT).

With two airlines operating at SAT-1 during the launch, the facility is expected to see an increased number of flights and airlines when it reaches a full capacity of 15 million annual passengers by the end of this year, the AOT said in a statement.



Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who attended the terminal's soft launch, said his government was promoting tourism as it can quickly help stimulate the nation's sagging economy.

“I am confident the new facility will make a good impression on international travelers” with its spacious layout and modern designs that may help position Bangkok as an aviation hub for the region, he said.

Thailand, popular for its tourist destinations from temples to beaches, is expected to welcome between 25 million to 30 million travelers this year, who may generate 1.5 trillion baht in revenue, according to the government. The country saw 19.5 million tourists arrive so far this year, with the travelers from Malaysia, China and South Korea topping the list.

