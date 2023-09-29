Government To Increase Spending On Veteran Policy Almost Twofold In 2024 PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government will increase spending on veteran policy almost twofold - from UAH 7.5 billion to over UAH 14 billion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"We are increasing spending on veteran policy almost twice - from UAH 7.5 billion to over UAH 14 billion. We will fully launch the veteran's assistant project. We propose that UAH 2.6 billion be allocated for rehabilitation and psychological assistance to veterans," Shmyhal said.

As reported, on September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024". Revenues of the general fund of the state budget are projected at UAH 1,560 billion, which is UAH 346 billion more than the plan for the current year.