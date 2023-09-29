Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community, Dnipropetrovsk region, with two kamikaze drones.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
"Nikopol district. The district center and Marhanets community. Today, the Russian army attacked these territories again. The enemy hit with two kamikaze drones. It fired several times with heavy artillery. As a result, a private house caught fire," he wrote.
Firefighters extinguished the fire. As many as four houses were damaged as a result of the attack. A utility company, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Read also:
Russian army shells two districts in Dnipropetrovsk
region overnight
Dry grass also caught fire, it was extinguished by firefighters.
No casualties were reported.
As reported, the Russians attacked Synelnykove district at night. A private house and an outbuilding were destroyed.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Facebook
MENAFN29092023000193011044ID1107167668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.