Mammootty's Kannur Squad On OTT: Netflix Or Prime Video Or Sony Liv?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur Squad OTT Release and Streaming Platform: The much-anticipated criminal drama "Kannur Squad," starring Megastar Mammootty, opened in theatres on September 28 and is doing well. Know when you can watch the film on OTT.



According to recent sources, Sony Liv has won the digital rights to the highly anticipated Malayalam criminal investigation thriller "Kannur Squad."



The film, which stars Megastar Mammootty, has generated a lot of talk and curiosity, and Sony Liv's acquisition of the digital rights.

'Kannur Squad' is directed by Roby Varghese Raj, who is making his directorial debut. Muhammed Shafi and Rony David Raj co-wrote the script.



Mammootty plays ASI George Martin in the film, which also stars Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Kishore Kumar G, Shabareesh Varma, and Sunny Wayne.

'Kannur Squad' is Mammootty Kampany's fourth film, following 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.'

Muhammed Rahil handles the cinematography, Praveen Prabhakar manages the editing, and Sushin Shyam is responsible for the music.

