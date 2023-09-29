Zayed Bin Hamad Discusses Mutual Cooperation With Omani Equestrian And Racing Federation Delegation

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, received a delegation from the Omani Equestrian and Racing Federation.

The Omani delegation included Sayyidah Dhabia bint Sami Al Busaidi, Chair of the Arabian Horse and International Organisations Committee, H.H. Sayyid Saud bin Harib bin Thuwaini Al Said, Vice Chairman of the Committee, and Ahmed bin Abdul Wahid Al Harasi.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, to the Omani delegation.

The visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation in the areas of registration and documentation of Arabian horses, organising Arabian horse beauty competitions, and training courses for officials.

During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on the UAE's pioneering experience in the field of Arabian horse care, providing the best services to owners, breeders, and exhibitors to the highest standards of quality, and organising various events and competitions locally and internationally, under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting reviewed the areas of joint cooperation and exchange of expertise in the areas of registration and documentation of Arabian horses, the electronic pedigree programme, the Arabian horse registration and documentation system, the work mechanism, and the birth registration programme.

It also discussed ways to work together to participate in international championships without conflicting with scheduled dates, and to coordinate the movement of horses between the two countries to make it easier for both countries to participate in international events.

The meeting also touched on joint cooperation in educational courses, national judges' courses, disciplinary committee courses, and exhibitors.