Third Azerbaijan & Turkish Energy Forum Held In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The city of Nakhchivan is hosting the 3rd Azerbaijan- Turkiye Energy Forum and the first International Conference themed "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" Azernews reports.

The conference participants first visited the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city, laid flowers in front of it, and paid tribute.

Later, the guests who came to the Heydar Aliyev Museum got acquainted with photographs and exhibits about the life and activities of the National Leader. Foreign guests were given detailed information about his political activities, which are an example to everyone, and the Nakhchivan phase of his life.

Fuad Najafli, Presidential Representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Energy and Natural Resurses Alparslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Mariam Mohammed Almheiri, and other officials will participate in the conference to be held at the Nakhchivan Business Center. On the sidelines of the event, plenary sessions on energy transition, green energy zone, green energy potential of Nakhchivan, and other topics will be held.

The Azerbaijan- Türkiye Energy Forum was established in order to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation within the framework of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries. The first Forum was held on December 21-22, 2021 in Baku, and the second Forum was held on October 5-6, 2022 in Istanbul.