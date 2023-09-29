Third Azerbaijan & Turkish Energy Forum Held In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The city of Nakhchivan is hosting the 3rd Azerbaijan- Turkiye
Energy Forum and the first International Conference themed
"Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" Azernews reports.
The conference participants first visited the monument of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city, laid flowers in front of
it, and paid tribute.
Later, the guests who came to the Heydar Aliyev Museum got
acquainted with photographs and exhibits about the life and
activities of the National Leader. Foreign guests were given
detailed information about his political activities, which are an
example to everyone, and the Nakhchivan phase of his life.
Fuad Najafli, Presidential Representative in the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov, Turkish Energy and Natural Resurses Alparslan Bayraktar,
the Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab
Emirates Mariam Mohammed Almheiri, and other officials will
participate in the conference to be held at the Nakhchivan Business
Center. On the sidelines of the event, plenary sessions on energy
transition, green energy zone, green energy potential of
Nakhchivan, and other topics will be held.
The Azerbaijan- Türkiye Energy Forum was established in order to
further strengthen strategic energy cooperation within the
framework of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the two countries. The first Forum was held on
December 21-22, 2021 in Baku, and the second Forum was held on
October 5-6, 2022 in Istanbul.
MENAFN29092023000195011045ID1107162706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.