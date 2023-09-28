UAE President Offers Condolences To King Of Bahrain On Martyrs Of Duty

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conducted a phone call today with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. During which, he offered his sincere condolences and sympathies for the martyrs of the Bahrain Defense Force within the Arab coalition forces participating in Operation

Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope. His Highness also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the brotherly people of Bahrain, and the families of the martyrs in this ordeal, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his vast mercy on them and grant solace and patience to their families.

His Highness affirmed the solidarity of the United Arab Emirates with the Kingdom of Bahrain, praying to the Almighty to continue its security and safety.

On his part, His Majesty King Hamad expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the sincere brotherly sentiments expressed towards Bahrain, its people, and the families of the martyrs in their affliction, confirming the depth of the fraternal bonds that unite the two countries and their peoples.