KHCC Recognised As Anchor Centre In Region For Cancer Control By IAEA

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) signed a cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), recognising KHCC as an anchor centre in the region for cancer control and treatment, training, and research as part of the Rays of Hope initiative.

KHCC Director General Asem Mansour and IAEA Director General

Rafael Grossi signed the agreement. The recognition is a testament to KHCC's commitment to providing high-quality cancer care to all patients, regardless of their background or circumstances, according to a KHCC statement.

The agreement was formalised at the 67th annual general conference of the IAEA at the Vienna International Centre, under the slogan "Global cooperation in the nuclear field".

It commenced on September 25 in the presence of delegates representing the agency's 177 member states and will continue until the 29th of this month.

“This acknowledgment underscores the esteemed position held by the KHCC among the foremost global cancer treatment facilities, as well as the pivotal leadership and role it assumes in addressing and managing cancer in the region,” Mansour said.







