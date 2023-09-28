Supporting Ukraine In U.S. Interests - Senator Mcconnell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Comprehensive support for Ukraine on the part of the United States of Ukraine corresponds to the U.S. national interests and should continue.

This opinion was expressed by the GOP leader in Senate, Mitch McConnell, Voice of America reports.

"We are standing here against China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran,” McConnell said, according to a report posted in Ukrainian.“This already says that you are on the right side. Second, we are not losing any American troops. It's the Ukrainians who are fighting. Regarding our GDP, this is a really small share that we provide for these efforts in Ukraine. If Putin wins, a NATO ally will be next.”

Senator McConnell noted that it is much more reasonable to stop Putin's invasion today, adding that the Ukrainian troops show courage and bravery, inspiring the rest of the world, the countries that elect their leaders and are not ruled by autocrats.

He added that the transfer of weapons to Ukraine contributes to the development of the U.S. industrial base and creates jobs for Americans. "When we send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, we replace many of our assets with more modern, advanced equipment. We should restore our industrial base even without the war in Ukraine due to the growing competition from Russia and China," the senator noted.

He believes that Ukraine's resolute resistance, supported by allies, also contributes to peace in the Far East.

“There are some Americans who say it's a long way from the Far East, and that's where our real concerns are. But the Japanese prime minister said that if you want to send a message to President Xi, beat Putin in Ukraine. South Koreans are concerned, Filipinos are concerned, Australians are concerned. So this really has a huge impact on Asia and the future of Taiwan," McConnell concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, more voices have been heard recently in the Republican Party regarding the termination of large-scale aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.