Riyadh Int'l Book Fair Kicks Off With Hundreds Of Publishers And Rare Collectibles

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Themed,“An Inspiring Destination”, The Riyadh International Book Fair, opens today at King Saud University. The international Book Fair welcomes many publishers and feature a variety of beautiful artworks and rare collectibles.

The fair, which will run from now through Saturday, October 7th, and promises guests a rich cultural experience throughout its 800 tents. The most recent books in literature, the arts, and knowledge are displayed in these pavilions. This event, which is the biggest of its sort in the Kingdom, takes up a wide space that is more than 55,000 square metres. Additionally, it is the biggest event of its kind in the Arab world and offers a diverse program with activities for all age ranges.

This year's fair hosts Oman as its special guest, honouring the shared history and relationships between the Saudi and Omani peoples. The exhibition's centerpiece will be Oman, whose pavilion will display publications, manuscripts, and other artefacts that honour Omani national culture. Numerous cultural leaders and artists from Oman will also attend the fair, and Omani publishers will display their most recent books to the more than one million expected guests.

On October 4th, the International Publishers Conference will take place in connection with the expo to discuss various areas of the book industry and the difficulties facing publishers. This conference, which is being sponsored by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, will include keynote addresses from well-known local and worldwide business figures as well as writers, publishers, and other experts.

The Al-Riyadh Centre for Political and Strategic Studies serves as a cultural partner, while ROSHN, a national real estate developer, acts as the community partner for the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023. As proud partners of the occasion, the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra), the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and Yelo are also included.