Stefanchuk Calls On World Parliaments To Support Ukraine Not Only Financially

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called on the parliaments of the world to support Ukraine not only financially, but also with expertise, experience and commitment to the principles of international law.

Stefanchuk said this during the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament "Consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the role of national parliaments in the reconstruction of Ukraine", Ukrinform reports.

"Russia has committed the crime of aggression, Russia has caused colossal damage, and Russia must be responsible for this," he emphasized.

Stefanchuk noted that he welcomes the fact that some countries have already begun processes aimed at confiscating and transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as reparations.

"This is a complex legal issue. And this task is precisely for us, for legislators. I believe that you and your parliaments are ready for this work," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada added.

At the same time, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament noted that "there is another dimension of reconstruction besides bricks and concrete."

In this context, he noted that it was about restoring trust, strengthening national unity and ensuring that future generations of Ukrainians grow up in a free, successful and peaceful country.

Stefanchuk emphasized that the role of national parliaments in post-conflict reconstruction was of decisive importance and called on the parliaments of the world to support Ukraine "not only financially, but also with expertise, experience and commitment to the principles of international law, and we will enrich the world with knowledge of how to fight, how to believe and how to win ".

"I am deeply convinced that we have a historic chance to end the period of arbitrariness, which continues to hinder the normal, peaceful life of Europeans. And we should not waste this chance or irresponsibly distance ourselves and pass the solution to our children and grandchildren. I have not the slightest doubt that we will have the strength and courage to win this war. And I believe that this victory will change and strengthen not only Europe but also the whole world," summed up the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament.

As reported, Stefanchuk is on a working visit to Ireland where, in particular, he is participating in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.