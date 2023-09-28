Ex-Guatemala Police Chief Sperisen To Be Released

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Sperisen's lawyers had previously filed an application for a suspension of sentence. In doing so, they referred to a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which has now become legally binding.

In the verdict published in June, the Strasbourg judges found that the defendant's right to an impartial trial had been violated in the Sperisen case.

Sperisen is a dual Swiss-Guatemalan citizen. He was arrested in Geneva in 2012, where he had fled with his family in 2007. In April 2018, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Geneva criminal court for aiding and abetting seven murders in a 2006 police operation in Guatemala.

The Federal Court confirmed this judgment in November 2019.