Kazakhstan Needs To Exalt Its Public Finances To Achieve Durable Growth - World Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. Kazakhstan is
endowed with fiscal reserves from oil revenues, however, its public
finances need improvement for the country to follow a more
inclusive and resilient growth path, according to the World Bank
Public Finance Review released today, Trend reports.
The report launch was accompanied by a panel discussion
involving members of the parliament, relevant government officials,
and experts.
The Public Finance Review, entitled Kazakhstan: Strengthening
Public Finance for Inclusive and Resilient Growth, recognizes the
efforts made by the Kazakh Government to enhance its fiscal and
budgeting policies while keeping its government debt at a
relatively low level. Nonetheless, the report highlights the lack
of clarity in the country's fiscal stance and the potential risks
posed by the quasi-fiscal activities to the budget and productivity
growth.
As noted by the World Bank, Kazakhstan is striving towards
greener and more inclusive growth in a difficult external
environment. The country is experiencing greater external
volatility, which is linked to increased global interest rates,
more fluctuating oil prices, disruptions in supply chains, and
higher costs of food commodities. Over the last 20 years,
Kazakhstan's non-oil revenues have remained stagnant as a
percentage of GDP. This has left the budget heavily reliant on oil
revenue and increased the use of quasi-fiscal spending, making
macro-fiscal policy management more complicated. Kazakhstan is also
facing a two-prong challenge from the green transition: not only
has the government to decarbonize the country's economy, but it is
also doing so relying on oil revenues, which are exposed to oil
price fluctuations and increasing risks as other countries strive
to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.
“Given the challenging prospects for growth, improvement of
public finance policies has never been so important for
Kazakhstan,” highlights Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank Country Manager
for Kazakhstan.“Streamlining and strengthening fiscal rules and
controlling quasi-fiscal spending can ensure better macroeconomic
stability and enhance productivity. By improving budgeting,
planning, and monitoring results, we can achieve better spending
outcomes that will benefit the entire population of
Kazakhstan”.
The authors of the report also argue that broadening the
institutional coverage of the fiscal framework to quasi-fiscal
activities and monitoring the contingent exposure of quasi-fiscal
activities are needed. The fiscal framework should also support the
long-term growth agenda, mainly through public spending on
education and supporting the green transition. Meeting emerging
expenditure pressures will also require improved efficiency in
delivering public services.
The Government of Kazakhstan aims to increase non-oil budget
revenues to finance the increasing social spending needs. Rising to
this challenge will require new revenue policies and a reform of
the tax system. The Public Finance Review underlines Kazakhstan's
revenue gap from having multiple tax regimes and various exemptions
and proposes policy reforms that would help increase the fairness
of the tax system.
“Kazakhstan may want to consider making its revenue policy more
progressive,” said Sjamsu Rahardja, World Bank Senior Economist.
“Reducing tax exemptions, streamlining different tax regimes, and
gradually implementing progressive income tax scheme can improve
revenue collection and make the fiscal policy more pro-poor and
supportive to climate agenda.”
According to the report, Kazakhstan's prolonged under-spending
on education, coupled with policies that channeled resources toward
academic excellence -- raised the learning outcomes for a small
segment of students, while leaving many behind in their acquisition
of skills and knowledge. Kazakhstan should accompany the recent
increase in education spending by optimizing the local school
network coupled with reforming teachers' remuneration system to
avoid inefficiencies and address inequities in the current
education financing system. The report presents a convincing
argument for implementing these reforms.
When discussing the report recommendations, the panel session
emphasized the need for improving social spending targeting,
monitoring program outcomes, and simplifying budget transfers from
national to subnational governments.
