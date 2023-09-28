Umerov Discusses Battlefield Situation, AFU Urgent Needs With UK Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov has discussed the current situation at the front and urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps.

He said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"An important visit to Kyiv by my colleague, UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps. Thanked our British friends for unwavering support for Ukraine. Briefed on current battlefield situation and urgent needs," Umerov wrote.

"We focus on air defense, artillery, anti-drone systems," the minister emphasized.

The Defense Minister noted that "winter is coming, but we are ready. Stronger together."

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with newly appointed Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Grant Shapps, and thanked for financial, defense, and humanitarian support for Ukraine.