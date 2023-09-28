A New Age Of Coatings: Nanocoatings Market Analysis (2024-2034)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Nanocoatings 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nanocoatings are ultra-thin coatings employing nanomaterials to amplify properties such as wear resistance, conductivity, flame retardancy, and antibacterialism. Their growth in areas like energy, electronics, healthcare, and many more is eminent due to their superiority over traditional coatings. These coatings are recognized for their eco-friendly and non-toxic nature.
Market Dynamics and Drivers:
The use of advanced, protective nanocoatings to mitigate bacteria, viruses, static, fouling and environmental damage is growing. Conductive coatings are also finding wide application in energy (mainly batteries) and electronics markets and making significant inroads in healthcare, filtration membrane and hygiene markets. Major market opportunities exist in photocatalytic, antimicrobial, battery, antistatic, food packaging, and waterproof electronics coatings. Nanocoatings are considered safe, non-toxic, and eco-friendly while outperforming traditional coatings.
Markets Reviewed:
This comprehensive report delves deep into nanocoatings applications in sectors like:
Aerospace and Aviation Automotive Construction Consumer Electronics Household Care Marine Medical and Healthcare Military and Defence Packaging Textiles and Apparel Energy Oil and Gas Tooling Anti-Counterfeiting
Inside the Report:
The report offers insights on:
Production techniques and synthesis methods. Detailed market analysis segmented by type and user. Collaboration and licensing within the industry. Examination of nanomaterials utilized. Historic, current, and forecasted global revenues up to 2034. Comprehensive profiles of 491 companies like Aculon, Alchemy, NEO Battery Materials, Tesla Nanocoatings, and many more.
The global nanocoatings market is set to disrupt traditional coatings markets with its ultra-high performance and multi-functionality. Nanocoatings are proving their mettle by showing vast improvements over traditional counterparts and by opening up new avenues in various industries.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
