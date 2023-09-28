Qatar, Korea Review Energy Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi met in Seoul yesterday with Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea, H E Bang Moon-Kyu. Discussions during the meetings dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Korea and means to enhance them.

Meanwhile, Minister Al Kaabi also met with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure & Transport in the Republic of Korea, H E Won Hee-Ryong and the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries in the Republic of Korea, H E CHO Seung-Hwan.