Jordan Basketball Squad Dominates Bahrain In Asian Games

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, the Jordan men's national basketball team on Thursday claimed victory over Bahrain with a commanding score of 84-60 in the ongoing 19th edition of the Asian Games, hosted by the city of Hangzhou, China.This triumph solidifies their position atop Group 3. The national team had previously secured a win against Thailand, further bolstering their standing with 4 points, surpassing the Philippines based on point differentials.As the group stage nears its conclusion, Jordan's national team will face the Philippines in their final group match this coming Saturday. The outcome of this crucial encounter will determine direct qualification to the quarterfinals, with the victor securing a coveted spot.Meanwhile, the defeated squad will compete in a playoff match for a chance to advance to the quarterfinal stage.Shifting focus to Taekwondo, Jordan's team concluded their participation in the Asian Games today, with both Rama Abu Al-Rab and Anas Sadiq encountering defeats.However, the Taekwondo team managed to secure two silver medals through the outstanding performances of Zaid Mustafa and Saleh Al-Shurbati, as well as a bronze medal by Zaid Al-Halawani. Despite the setbacks, the national Taekwondo athletes have showcased their remarkable skills and resilience throughout the competition.