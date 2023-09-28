Punjab Police Arrests Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Connection With Old Drug Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Punjab police on Thursday (September 28) arrested Congress leader and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with an old case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The arrest took place after a raid on his Chandigarh residence by Punjab police personnel, led by SP Manjeet Singh and DSP AR Sharma, at approximately 6:30 am.

During the raid, Khaira went live on Facebook, engaging in a heated exchange with the police officers and requesting to see a warrant. While the police explained that he was being arrested based on the recommendation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a DIG-ranked officer and two SSPs, Khaira argued that the case had already been quashed by the Supreme Court.

Viral video prompts arrest of Moradabad landlord, his son for hoisting Pakistani flag | WATCH

Police informed Khaira's son, Mehtab Khaira, that the MLA would be taken to the Jalalabad police station.

In response to Khaira's arrest, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of engaging in "political vendetta" and attempting to intimidate the opposition. Warring pledged strong support for Sukhpal Khaira and vowed to carry the fight to its logical conclusion.

The case in question dates back to March 2015 when an FIR was registered under the NDPS Act. During the trial, nine individuals were convicted in 2017 after the police seized two kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, a country-made pistol, and two Pakistani SIM cards from them. Khaira's name emerged as an additional accused during the investigation.

3-day rail roko protest in Punjab: What are farmers demanding?

In 2021, Khaira was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges related to the same FIR for which he was arrested today. However, he was granted bail in 2022.