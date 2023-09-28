Romania Chooses Not To Ban Ukrainian Grain Not To Send“Wrong Signal” - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romania reacted to the grain crisis differently from Poland in order not to send a wrong signal to the democratic world that Bucharest is allegedly unwilling to help Ukraine.

This was announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who spoke with Digi24 , Ukrinform reports.

He noted that instead, Romania implemented an export-import licensing system agreed with the Ukrainian government to protect Romanian farmers.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine needs to help until the end of the war, and that is why he found, after consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, an option to license export-import of Ukrainian grain.

"But we did not go for the ban because it would be a signal that we would send to the democratic world that we do not want to help Ukraine. And this is not true and very wrong. This is not a war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This is not a war between Putin and Zelensky. This is a war between a dictator and the democratic world," Ciolacu emphasized.