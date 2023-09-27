Rockstar To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 7 Best Films Of Ranbir Kapoor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: As the 'Barfi' star turns 41, here's a look at his 7 best performances over the years that range from 'Tamasha', to 'Rockstar'

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: As the 'Barfi' star turns 41, here's a look at his 7 best performances over the years that range from 'Tamasha', to 'Rockstar'

Janardhan Jakhar, a young musician who transforms into the enigmatic rockstar Jordan. This Imtiaz Ali film showcases his journey of self-discovery through music, love, and pain

Ranbir portrays Kabir, a carefree traveler who reunites with his friends during a trekking expedition. The film explores friendships, romance, and personal growth

In this heartwarming Anurag Basu film, Ranbir plays Barfi, a charming and deaf-mute man. His exceptional performance earned critical acclaim and several awards

Ranbir's portrayal of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in this Rajkumar Hirani biopic is remarkable. He captured Dutt's life journey, struggles, and redemption beautifully

In this Imtiaz Ali film, Ranbir Kapoor plays Ved, a man who breaks free from societal expectations to follow his true passion. The film is a soul-searching journey

Ranbir's portrayal of Ayan Sanger, a man dealing with unrequited love, is heartfelt. Karan Johar's film explores complex emotions and relationships

Ranbir is Siddharth Mehra, a carefree young man who learns about responsibility and maturity. Ayan Mukerji's film portrays his character's coming-of-age story