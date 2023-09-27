Iron Bow Technologies Named Finalist For CRN's 2023 Community Impact Award

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN -Iron Bow Technologies , the nextgen technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Iron Bow as a finalist for its Community Impact Award category as part of its inaugural Women of the Year Awards , a brand-new project that aims to shine a spotlight on women who have made significant contributions to the channel throughout 2023 and the companies that support them.













“We are proud to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of all the finalists of the CRN Women of the Year Awards,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company, the parent of CRN.“These outstanding individuals, companies and allies are reshaping the IT channel, inspiring future leaders and contributing to the growth and innovation of the industry.”

Iron Bow Technologies has a long history of community involvement, including initiatives aimed at supporting veterans and other underserved populations. The company's philanthropic efforts have extended to partnerships with nonprofit organizations like:



AFCEA

Consulting Color

Disabled Vets

By Faith Fund

Paws4People

Food for Others Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

“At Iron Bow, our motto is 'what we do matters,' and we believe deeply in the power of technology to transform lives and communities,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow.“We're grateful for this recognition by CRN as it's a testament to the incredible work of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to volunteer time and resources to make a meaningful impact on the communities we serve.”

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading nextgen solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at .

