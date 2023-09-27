Iran To Access Newly Unfrozen Funds Transferred To Qatari Banks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 28 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran and Qatar, yesterday, agreed to start banking operations to enable Iran to use its recently unfrozen funds, transferred to Qatari banks.

In a meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin, and his Qatari counterpart, Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani, also discussed ways to expand bilateral financial and banking relations.

The two governors pointed to their countries' numerous economic capacities and diverse opportunities for expanding bilateral trade cooperation, highlighting the necessity for promoting financial and banking cooperation with each other.

On Sept 18, Farzin said, the Iranian assets previously frozen in South Korean banks, amounting to around 5.94 billion U.S. dollars, have been transferred to six Iranian accounts, in two Qatari banks.

The unfreezing of the Iranian assets was part of a Doha-brokered agreement between Tehran and Washington, under which the two sides also swapped 10 prisoners, with each side releasing five.– NNN-IRNA

