Ethanol Market Size To Reach USD 153.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 5.1%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The ethanol market size was valued at USD 94.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 153.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.1%. The report comprehensively analyzes the market conditions at global and regional levels in the energy sector. It also highlights the collaborative strategies between key players and their overall impact on the global market.

Ethanol has varied applications as it is soluble in water and other organic compounds such as personal care, beauty products, and food additives. In food processing, it is used as an additive for the uniform distribution of food coloring and for enhancing food flavors. For instance, vanilla extract is made by soaking vanilla beans in ethanol. In personal and beauty care products, it is used as an astringent to clear skin, as a preservative in lotions and hairsprays, and as a disinfectant in hand sanitizer.

Additionally, the rising emphasis on reducing fuel emissions and carbon footprints has prompted many countries' increased use of ethanol fuel. Ethanol is a type of alcohol obtained from corn, sugarcane, and grain. It can be used in low-level gasoline blends like 10% ethanol and rest gasoline or high-level blends with 51% to 85% ethanol. The CO2 emission from a vehicle using ethanol is offset by the CO2 captured when feedstock crops are grown, which leads to their increased demand as fuel.

Furthermore, government policies regarding biofuels are also accelerating the market growth. In India, various measures are being taken by the central government, state governments, and automotive manufacturers to achieve the goal of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2025. Similarly, the Indonesian government announced that it plans to roll out 5% to 15% ethanol and 80% or higher percent gasoline blends for fuel usage in the coming years. These policies increase demand for ethanol fuel, augmenting market growth.

