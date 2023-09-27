AI Skills Dire Necessity, Kuwaiti Participants Tell Arab Media Gathering

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- A number of Kuwaitis participating in a pan-Arab media forum on Wednesday agreed that equipping nascent journalists with proper Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills has become a "dire necessity," given the industry's evolving landscape.

One way of instilling these skills into youngsters in the field is through holding extensive workshops and seminars in a bid to educate them on the matter, according to Dr. Mohammad Al-Rumaihi, who was named Arab media's personality of the year amid the gathering.

He highlighted the significance of the event as the region's perennial media gathering, saying it allows media institutions and personnel the chance to share their knowhow with one another, which bodes well for the development of the field, he underlined.

The event also presents an opportunity for media organizations to get acquainted with the newest skills and trends in the industry, chiefly, the emergence of AI and other digital technologies, said the chief editor of Kuwait's Al-Qabas daily Waleed Al-Nusf.

Highlighting the pervasiveness of social media platforms in today's world, Dr. Ayed Al-Manna spoke of how television and radio, in addition to paper-based news sources have increasingly become antiquated, paving the way for a digital revolution.

Citing the growth of the AI market in Kuwait, Mohammad Al-Mulla said that as the world continues to accelerate a digital drive, developing AI skills is now all the more imperative to ensure a more prosperous future in the field.

The Arab gathering brings together representatives of more than 160 media institutions from more than a dozen Arab countries to discuss the future of media in the region.