Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Sept 28-30, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

This weekend in Qatar you can visit a massive trade fair, explore the world of mosques, catch basketball action, watch inspiring films, and engage in a women forum. You can also participate in a fun run cos it's a vibrant weekend ahead and there's something for everyone!

'The Mosque: Place & Time' Exhibition



Until September 30, 2023

Saturday to Thursday: 9am - 7pm; Friday: 1:30pm - 7pm

Museum of Islamic Art Library

Explore the world of mosques with 'The Mosque: Place & Time' exhibition. This showcase at the MIA Library transports you to iconic mosques across the globe. From the intricate beauty of Palestine to the grandeur of Syria, the vibrant hues of India to the rich history of Spain, this exhibition unveils the architectural wonders and cultural stories behind these sacred places. Discover a treasure trove of coins, stamps, and banknotes, as well as a collection of postcards capturing the breathtaking essence of renowned mosques worldwide. It's free with museum admission.

Al Maraya Trade Fair



Until October 7, 2023

Saturday to Thursday: 10am - 10pm; Friday: 3pm - 10pm

Katara South Parking Area, opposite St Regis Hotel

Treat yourself to a shopping extravaganza within the grandest shopping tent, where luxury meets style and tradition embraces modernity. Discover a treasure trove of exclusive delights, from elegant women's abayas to the most opulent perfumes, exquisite incense, high fashion, accessories, luxurious rugs, timeless antiques, gourmet delicacies, and so much more at the Al Maraya Trade Fair!

Doha International Basketball Championship



Until September 30, 2023

2pm onwards

Al Gharafa Indoor Arena

Following the resounding success of the pilot Doha International Basketball Championship last year, this sports event is now set to be held annually right here in Qatar! Join other basketball fanatics for a showdown featuring teams like Egypt's Al Zamalek, Kuwait's Al Arabi SC, Philippines' Meralco Bolts, and more. With ticket prices ranging from QR45 to QR1,050 for prime court seats, you can enjoy top-tier basketball action while contributing QR3 from each ticket to the Qatar Cancer Society. It's a slam dunk of a tournament you won't want to miss! Book tickets here .

6th Doha Women Forum: The Future of Women



September 30, 2023

10am - 3pm

The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa

The 2023 Doha Women Forum is happening this Saturday and it's going to be an empowering celebration of women and the path to gender equality. The theme for this year is 'The Future of Women: Shaping a World of Possibilities,' which explores the evolving roles of women in shaping the world's future through inspiring talks by women leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers. With engaging roundtable discussions, expert panels, and influential speakers, this forum is your gateway to a world of possibilities for women in all sectors. Book your seat here .

Qatar Open 9-Ball Championship 2023



September 30, 2023 - October 8, 2023

Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation

Get ready for the comeback of the Qatar Open 9-Ball Championship and witness the action as 128 players compete for glory in this much awaited event! After over a decade, the tournament returns with prizes totaling over QR1,000,000. Bring the squad and have fun! More details? +974 66741741

DFI at VOX brings 'Nezouh' and 'Dounia & The Princess of Aleppo'

Experience the magic of independent cinema with Doha Film Institute and VOX Cinemas Qatar! This month, DFI and VOX Cinemas are thrilled to present critically acclaimed films 'Nezouh' and 'Dounia & The Princess of Aleppo' .

'Nezouh'



September 28-30, 2023; 8pm onwards

VOX Cinemas, Doha Festival City

14-year-old Zeina and her family remain in besieged Damascus, Syria. Their home is damaged by a missile, revealing an opportunity for escape when a mysterious rope is lowered. With escalating violence, the family debates evacuation, but Zeina and her mother, Hala, face a life-or-death decision to stay or leave.

'Dounia & The Princess of Aleppo'



September 29, 2023; 4pm onwards

VOX Cinemas, Doha Festival City

Six-year-old Dounia lives with her grandparents and father in Aleppo. She loves playing, learning, and hearing stories about her late mother. When uniformed men take her father away, the family decides to flee the war with only a few possessions and some magical 'baraki' seeds. Their journey, shared with other refugees, is marked by resilience and hope, with enchanting musical moments despite the heavy subject matter of displacement and loss.

Register for Golf Clinics



Until October 25, 2023

Education City Golf Club

Attention all golf newbies! Discover the joy of golf at Education City's 'Swing into Golf' clinic. Led by a seasoned PGA Golf professional, this one-hour clinic promises a fantastic blend of fun and golf fundamentals. Whether you're new to the sport or looking to polish your skills, this clinic is your ticket to unlocking your golfing potential. For QR100, you'll enjoy a one-hour session with a pro, a complimentary bucket of range balls to practice, and free use of golf clubs. Book your spot here !

'Shattered, 2023' Exhibition



Until May 7, 2024

Saturday to Thursday: 9am - 7pm; Friday: 1:30pm - 7pm

Damascus Room, Museum of Islamic Art

Discover resilience and transformation at the Museum of Islamic Art's 'Shattered' exhibit by Turkish artist Felekşan Onar. The installation explores strength emerging from adversity, focusing on recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

Visitors will be greeted by a mesmerising collection of meticulously crafted glass birds. The artist employs a traditional Japanese method known as Kintsugi, typically used for repairing ceramics. This technique involves mending broken pieces with gold, leaving the fractures visible, symbolising the beauty that arises from transformation and change. Free with museum admission.

Al Wakrah Challenge 2023



September 30, 2023

5pm - 8pm

Al Wakrah Sports Club

Whether you're 3 or 63, male or female, lace up your sneakers and join the action. The event kicks off at 5pm at Al Wakrah's Family Beach, with various distances: 10 km and 5km for those 17 and over, 3 km for 7 to 16-year-olds, and a special 800-meter race for kids aged 3 to 6. Register via the Qatar Sports for All Federation app and be part of this thrilling race!