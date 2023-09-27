Turkish Embassy Makes Post On Occasion Of Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish Embassy posted a publication on its X page on the occasion of September 27 - the
Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.
The publication reads:
"On September 27, on the day of remembrance of our Azerbaijani
brothers who died in the Patriotic War, we would like to wish
success to the victorious Azerbaijani army, which strengthened the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a result of
the anti-terrorist measures carried out in Garabagh a few days
ago."
To recall, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in
Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev, signed on December 2, 2020.
The Remembrance Day is a public day in Azerbaijan for honoring
the military personnel who have been martyred in the Patriotic War
in 2020.
On the morning of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces
initiated a large-scale sabotage and intensively fired at the
civilian settlements and military positions located near the front
line. In order to prevent the military activity of the Armenian
army and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Azerbaijan
conducted a rapid counter-attack operation. As a result of the
counter-offensive operation, most of the territories that Armenia
kept under occupation for 30 years were liberated.
