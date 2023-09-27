Kostin In Washington Discusses Cooperation With FBI In Combating Crimes Against Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin in Washington discussed deepening cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in combating crimes against cultural heritage.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian aggression has caused unprecedented damage to the cultural heritage of Ukraine. More than 600 historical monuments have been damaged or destroyed. Looting and illegal export of cultural property continues in the temporarily occupied territories. The scale of these crimes requires a decisive and coordinated response," Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General stated that the FBI has unique experience in this area, including the use of international cooperation mechanisms to search for and return illegally exported Ukrainian cultural property, as well as the creation of a register of stolen objects.

"Only after the end of the hostilities will we be able to fully assess the damage caused to the cultural heritage of our country. But we are already intensifying our efforts to bring to justice all crimes against Ukrainians and Ukrainian culture," Kostin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, during his official visit to the United States, Kostin agreed to strengthen cooperation between the Ukrainian group for the search, seizure and confiscation of assets Task Force UA and the KleptoCapture group of the US Department of Justice, which will help ensure further confiscation of assets of Russian oligarchs.