Alwadi Doha Mgallery Hotel Collection Exemplifies Boutique Luxury In The Thriving Heart Of Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Seamlessly combining boutique luxury with 213 luxurious rooms and suites, Alwadi Doha – MGallery Hotel Collection has redefined boutique luxury. Located in the landmark smart city of Msheireb, Alwadi Doha – MGallery Hotel Collection offers guests unparalleled convenient access to historic Souq Waqif, Doha's iconic Corniche, and world-class museums.

Located just 15 minutes from Hamad International Airport and 10 minutes from West Bay, the hotel is ideally situated to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers alike.

With a design steeped in history and culture, Alwadi Doha – MGallery Hotel Collection rooms and suites have thoughtful amenities, stunning Arabic-inspired patterns, and a vibrant color scheme to bring a touch of Qatar's rich heritage to its contemporary design. The best-selling Souq Suites and the Royal Suite offer balconies overlooking Souq Waqif, while the Superior, Deluxe, and Executive rooms offer spectacular views of the West Bay skyline.

All rooms feature the hotel's unique cocoon MyBed concept, as well as special products and amenities for female travelers chosen as part of the brand 'Inspired By Her' concept, which includes medium-and small-sized bathrobes, emergency kits, a sleep menu, and 'Inspired By Her' beverages. To be more inclusive, ten guest rooms have been specially designed to accommodate guests with special needs, including braille communication tools.

Alwadi Hotel Doha is home to the award-winning M|Spa, which houses five treatment rooms, a steam room, a sauna, and a relaxation area for rejuvenation and comfort. Alongside, M|Fit, the hotel's fitness center, is furnished with the latest Technogym equipment.

Alwadi Doha – MGallery Hotel Collection has led the market with its innovative food and beverage outlets offering unique and memorable experiences for each diner. The centerpiece is its popular Le Colonial, which offers guests a trip through Qatar's history while enjoying breakfast overlooking Souq Waqif.

Cila Levantine Cuisine, with its design meant to evoke Qatar's famed maritime heritage, wooden dhows, and highlights the region's flavors. Meanwhile, alfresco O'Glacée, located next to the hotel's pool and with views across Msheireb, is a much sought-after place to chill and relax. Located on the hotel's rooftop, Infinity has unparalleled views of Doha's skyline and a menu of innovative drinks and bites inspired by the pages of Around the World in 90 Days.

AtTEAtude, on the hotel's ground floor, enables guests to enjoy the creative masterpieces of Alwadi Doha – MGallery Hotel Collection's pastry chefs while admiring the view of Souq Waqif and Msheireb.

"Alwadi Doha – MGallery Hotel Collection's team strives to provide each guest with their own memorable moment, an exclusive experience that inspires lifelong memories," Mr. Saarany said.

Location: Alwadi Doha – MGallery Hotel CollectionArea: Corner of Wadi Musheireb and Jassim bin Mohammed StreetContact details for more information: +974 4009 9999 or WhatsApp +974 3075 8211 or email to [email protected]Website:Facebook Page: