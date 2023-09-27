Greece secures acquisition of missiles from Israel to boost military capability

(MENAFN) Reports from Greece indicate that the Government Council for Foreign and Defense Affairs (KYSEA) has given its approval for the acquisition of two types of missiles from Israel. This decision was made during a meeting of the council, which was chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The missiles in question include Spice bombs and Rampage air-to-surface missiles, both of which are set to bolster Greece's military capabilities.



According to local sources, the purchase will involve acquiring a minimum of 300 Spice bombs, which are considered precision-guided munitions designed for air-to-surface use. The transaction is valued at €130 million (approximately USD137 million). The primary goal of this acquisition is to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of Greece's F-16 fleet, a crucial component of its air force.



The Spice bombs, produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, have a notable track record, having been adopted by several countries, including Israel, Colombia, Brazil, India, Singapore, and more. These munitions are recognized for their precision and effectiveness in modern air warfare, making them a valuable addition to Greece's military arsenal.



In addition to the Spice bombs, the KYSEA decision also greenlights the purchase of Rampage missiles, which are manufactured by Israeli Military Industries. Each Rampage missile features a 150-kilogram (330-pound) warhead and boasts an operational range of up to 250 kilometers (155 miles). These missiles have gained recognition for their utility and are reportedly utilized by the Israeli and Indian Air Forces, further underlining their potency in modern aerial combat scenarios.



Greece's move to acquire these advanced missile systems from Israel is seen as part of a broader effort to enhance its defense capabilities and strengthen its position in the region. It reflects the country's commitment to modernizing its military assets to meet evolving security challenges and underscores the significance of international defense partnerships in achieving these objectives.

