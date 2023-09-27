Over 600 Delegates To Convene At Global Wellness Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha is set to host the 17th Global Wellness Summit from November 6 to 9, a gathering that will bring together influential figures from the international business and thought leadership circles, spanning various industries, to tackle pressing issues surrounding health and wellness.

Anticipated to attract over 600 delegates from across the globe, this three-day conference will also host 50-75 professionals representing Qatar's most esteemed institutions. The event's host, Msheireb Downtown Doha, stands as an example of sustainable urban regeneration and is heralded as one of the world's smartest cities. Maryam Aljassim, PR and Communications Manager at Msheireb Properties, emphasised the city's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

She shared insights during a press conference yesterday at the Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, underlining that their landmark projects are founded upon human-centric design principles.

“We're having the sustainability features in our city and one of our vision is to enrich the quality of life of people, and the quality is of life is part of sustainability and that's why we are pioneering on that field in Doha and even in the Middle East, and one of the project is Msheireb Downtown Doha, and the other is Zulal Wellness Resort,” she told The Peninsula.

Dr. Bibi Ayesha Lockhat, a Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) specialist at Zulal and a featured speaker at the summit, along with Holger Glaser, Resort Manager of Zulal, joined Aljassim at the said press conference.

Aljassim provided a glimpse into the summit's robust agenda, which includes discussions on the crucial topic of mental health.“We will also take this opportunity to spotlight Arab culture and traditions of wellness to the world,” she added.

A highlight of the summit will be the unveiling of the New Global Wellness Economy Monitor research that evaluates data on the post-pandemic wellness sector's performance and forecasting for the next five years. This research aligns with Msheireb Properties' dedication to supporting studies that enhance individuals' quality of life.

In a video message, Cathy Feliciano-Chon, Advisory Board Member of the Global Wellness Summit, expressed excitement about hosting the 17th annual summit in Doha. She praised Msheireb Downtown Doha as an ideal location due to its status as a smart city and a beacon of sustainable area development. The plenary sessions at the summit will be held outdoors for the first time, aligning with the summit's focus on nature's contribution to well-being, she explained.“We are excited with this year's agenda and speakers line-up from the world of wellness, technology, tourism and hospitality, sports, and more.”

The theme for this year's Global Wellness Summit is,“A Time of Transformation.” The summit's diverse agenda will feature short keynotes, conversations, panels, projects, and performances. Esteemed speakers include champion gymnast Simone Biles, American record producer and songwriter Timbaland, former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx, MD, HRH Princess Tatiana Blatnik, and keynote speaker Jeremy Jauncey, founder and CEO of Beautiful Destinations.

Msheireb Properties has also announced the event's sponsors, including Qatar Tourism, Qatar Airways, and Seashore Group. Msheireb Properties CEO, Eng Ali Al Kuwari expressed gratitude to the sponsors, emphasising the alignment of their commitment to wellness, innovation, and sustainability with the vision for a better and healthier world.

Meanwhile, Qatar Tourism Deputy Chairman, H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji highlighted their partnership with Msheireb Properties, positioning Qatar as a global hub for premier events and inviting wellness enthusiasts to experience the world-class facilities. He also noted Qatar's year-round opportunities for nature escapes and retreats across its diverse landscapes, making it an ideal destination for wellness seekers.