Russian Railways' Subsidiary Eyes Rolls Out Pharmaceutical Cargo To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 27. Russian
Railways Logistics plans to launch Pharmexpress, created for the
delivery of pharmaceuticals and their components, as well as
materials for cosmetics, to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The company highlights the significant potential of the Uzbek
market in terms of the growth of pharmaceutical production. The
company sees great prospects for high-quality logistics support,
noting the prospects for providing services to local drug
manufacturers.
Russian Railways Logistics and Uzbekistan's UTI Transit logistic
company created the RZDL Transservice Group joint venture in
January 2022, engaged in transportation by rail to Uzbekistan and
transit through the country.
Meanwhile, the number of applications for cargo transportation
to Uzbekistan from January through June 2023 increased by 77
percent compared to the same period last year, while demand for
transportation from Russia increased by 75 percent.
As per data from the international ATI.SU Freight Exchange
service, tariffs for cargo transportation in Uzbekistan increased
by 8 percent over the same period.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107148020
