Russian Railways' Subsidiary Eyes Rolls Out Pharmaceutical Cargo To Uzbekistan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 27. Russian Railways Logistics plans to launch Pharmexpress, created for the delivery of pharmaceuticals and their components, as well as materials for cosmetics, to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The company highlights the significant potential of the Uzbek market in terms of the growth of pharmaceutical production. The company sees great prospects for high-quality logistics support, noting the prospects for providing services to local drug manufacturers.

Russian Railways Logistics and Uzbekistan's UTI Transit logistic company created the RZDL Transservice Group joint venture in January 2022, engaged in transportation by rail to Uzbekistan and transit through the country.

Meanwhile, the number of applications for cargo transportation to Uzbekistan from January through June 2023 increased by 77 percent compared to the same period last year, while demand for transportation from Russia increased by 75 percent.

As per data from the international ATI.SU Freight Exchange service, tariffs for cargo transportation in Uzbekistan increased by 8 percent over the same period.

